Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,868 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20.

