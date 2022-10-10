Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $32.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50.

