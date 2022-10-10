Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Purchases 12,436 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.