Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 4,731 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,114,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $81.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.