Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 4,731 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,114,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $81.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.