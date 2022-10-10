Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 527 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ANGL opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

