Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX opened at $28.76 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

