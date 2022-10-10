Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835,559 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,040,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,638 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,231,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.