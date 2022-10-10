iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.51 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

