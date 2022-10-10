Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,015 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $25,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 156,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 82.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 62,571 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 85.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.41 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.