Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

