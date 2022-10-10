Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,051,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Alphabet by 317.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.