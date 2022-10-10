Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $311,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

