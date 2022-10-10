Montis Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montis Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.10 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

