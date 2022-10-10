SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $711,291.98 and approximately $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,328.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00274952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00135427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00760698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00598153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00254275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is https://reddit.com/r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash (SMART) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SMART through the process of mining. SmartCash has a current supply of 2,014,903,576.72334 with 1,413,859,297.52334 in circulation. The last known price of SmartCash is 0.00051857 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,882.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smartcash.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.