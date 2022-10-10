DogeCash Market Cap Reaches $356,489.24 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $356,489.24 and approximately $101.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash was first traded on October 10th, 2018. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,603,403 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DogeCash is https://reddit.com/r/dogecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogeCash’s official website is dogecash.net. DogeCash’s official message board is support.dogecash.org.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash (DOGEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. DogeCash has a current supply of 19,015,632.1614421 with 19,601,221.07290832 in circulation. The last known price of DogeCash is 0.0194636 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,022.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogecash.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.