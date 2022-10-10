SunContract (SNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million

SunContract (SNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One SunContract token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $3.09 million and $220,863.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is https://reddit.com/r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SunContract Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract (SNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. SunContract has a current supply of 122,707,502.69296218. The last known price of SunContract is 0.02543521 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $262,682.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://suncontract.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.