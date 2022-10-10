Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $51.56 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.com. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Perpetual Protocol has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 90,775,000 in circulation. The last known price of Perpetual Protocol is 0.5728191 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $2,187,937.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perp.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

