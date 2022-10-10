Public Mint (MINT) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint token can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00033121 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2021. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 tokens. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @publicmint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Public Mint is medium.com/publicmint. Public Mint’s official website is publicmint.com.

Public Mint Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Public Mint (MINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Public Mint has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 104,097,326.82989281 in circulation. The last known price of Public Mint is 0.01923284 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://publicmint.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

