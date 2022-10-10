HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $138.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

