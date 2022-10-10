TABOO TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $9.83 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One TABOO TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $130,143.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s launch date was December 13th, 2020. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 tokens. The official message board for TABOO TOKEN is tabootoken.medium.com. The Reddit community for TABOO TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/taboo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TABOO TOKEN’s official website is taboo.community. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @taboo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TABOO TOKEN has a current supply of 9,782,678,080. The last known price of TABOO TOKEN is 0.00102432 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $117,127.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taboo.community/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABOO TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TABOO TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

