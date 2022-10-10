Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 6,887 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $57.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

