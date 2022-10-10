Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Takes $292,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

