Montis Financial LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $182.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

