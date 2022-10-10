Raze Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,604.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Raze Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $432,855.20 and $51,604.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raze Network

Raze Network launched on April 5th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 tokens. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @r4ze_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raze Network’s official website is raze.network.

Raze Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network (RAZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Raze Network has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 118,690,910 in circulation. The last known price of Raze Network is 0.00371425 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $53,361.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raze.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

