iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56.

