iMe Lab (LIME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,875.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $179,875.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One iMe Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 tokens. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @imeplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. iMe Lab’s official website is imem.app. iMe Lab’s official message board is imesmartplatform.medium.com. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/imesmartplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab (LIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. iMe Lab has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 246,569,585 in circulation. The last known price of iMe Lab is 0.00642015 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $189,502.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://imem.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.