Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Lowers Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises about 0.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN stock opened at $196.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.64 and a 200-day moving average of $202.06. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

