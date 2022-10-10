Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 137 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $195.62 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.61 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

