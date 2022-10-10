VIDY Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. VIDY has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $590,792.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY launched on July 9th, 2019. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is https://reddit.com/r/vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDY (VIDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. VIDY has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,888,864,266.138586 in circulation. The last known price of VIDY is 0.00011733 USD and is up 5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $195,960.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vidy.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

