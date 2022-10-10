Genaro Network (GNX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $318,954.00

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $318,954.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @genaronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is https://reddit.com/r/genaronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network (GNX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate GNX through the process of mining. Genaro Network has a current supply of 650,000,000. The last known price of Genaro Network is 0.00288087 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $277,345.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genaro.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

