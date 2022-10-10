Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $74,249.08 and $162.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare (SSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smartshare has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,639,918,910.61899 in circulation. The last known price of Smartshare is 0.000017 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $257.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smartshare.vip/#/.”

