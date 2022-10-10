Uno Re Hits 1-Day Volume of $196,838.00 (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Uno Re has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Uno Re has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $196,838.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,328.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00598153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00254275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008687 BTC.

About Uno Re

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2021. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 48,428,524 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uno Re is unore.io. Uno Re’s official message board is medium.com/uno-re.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Uno Re (UNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Uno Re has a current supply of 384,242,125 with 73,232,181 in circulation. The last known price of Uno Re is 0.0432023 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $593,253.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unore.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

