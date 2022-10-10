DATA Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. DATA has a total market cap of $435,565.90 and $183,954.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchain_data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official Twitter account is @blockchain_data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “DATA (DTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DATA has a current supply of 11,499,999,989. The last known price of DATA is 0.00003746 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $140,792.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://data.eco/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

