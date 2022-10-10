TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

TTEC stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $43.98 and a 52-week high of $103.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1,820.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

