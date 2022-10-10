Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANYYY opened at $10.30 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

