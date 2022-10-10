Citigroup Trims Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Target Price to $23.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s current price.

VNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Vontier Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VNT opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Insider Activity

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

