Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $492.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 127.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 219.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

