Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $492.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $18.51.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 127.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 219.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.