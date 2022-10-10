Citigroup Boosts Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $10.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.