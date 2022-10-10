Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after purchasing an additional 417,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

