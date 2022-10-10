Citigroup Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $80.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 436,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 22,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

