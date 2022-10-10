Citigroup Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $80.00

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 436,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 22,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

