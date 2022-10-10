Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANNSF. Barclays downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.57.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $99.78 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $99.78 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average is $135.62.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

