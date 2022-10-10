Citigroup Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $265.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.71.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $225.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

