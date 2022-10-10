Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 11.3 %

Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. Nauticus Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

