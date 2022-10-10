Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $222.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.91 and a 200 day moving average of $251.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $221.64 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

