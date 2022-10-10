Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 62,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,583,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79.

