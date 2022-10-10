Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $153.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

