Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 550 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.77.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $294.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.05. The company has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.