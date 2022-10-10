Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $40.19 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.22% of Axcelis Technologies worth $40,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $6,307,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $285,918.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $285,918.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

