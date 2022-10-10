Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $39.95 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,411 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.83% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $39,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $57,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,220,649.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,750 shares of company stock worth $6,499,535 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

