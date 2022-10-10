Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 907.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Seagen worth $37,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $131.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

